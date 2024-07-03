Deadpool & Wolverine Fever: This Pic Of Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Breaks The Internet

Ryan Reynolds shared this image. (courtesy: RyanReynolds)

While we are eagerly waiting to see Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are busy with the film's promotional tour. For their first stop, the duo jetted off to Shanghai, China. On Wednesday, Ryan shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. In the first snap, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can be seen standing alongside the director, Shawn Levy, with a crowd of fans behind them. Up next, the Marvel duo and the filmmaker are seen exploring Chinese street food. The last slide is a still from Deadpool & Wolverine which shows Leslie Uggams and Ryan Reynolds sitting on a sofa. In his caption, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet… This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth. I've been lucky to visit China five times — and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom… and thank you The Shanghai Museum for the unforgettable tour last night. So excited to unleash #DeadpoolAndWolverine here July 26th!”

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the most awaited Marvel movies, was released in April. The clip features Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in their signature styles. The trailer opens with their trademark banter, where Deadpool delivers a sassy jab at the X-Men hero. Set to Madonna's 1989 hit, Like a Prayer, the trailer introduces Cassandra Nova, a notorious supervillain from the X-Men universe who is Charles Xavier's sister. Known for wreaking havoc with her telepathy, she is seen pinning Wolverine to the ground with his own claws. Time travel is also on the agenda, with the Time Variance Authority recruiting a Deadpool variant for a mission.

Check out the trailer below:

Deadpool & Wolverine, which will release in India on July 26, also features Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner. This movie marks the third instalment of the Deadpool series, following the first two films which were released in 2016 and 2018.