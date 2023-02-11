'I'm Older,' Tweeted Hugh Jackman. Deadpool 3 Co-Star Ryan Reynolds' Reply

Hugh Jackman shared this image. (courtesy: RealHughJackman)

Dear Deadpoolfans, we have some fantastic news waiting for your attention. It's a picture of Hugh Jackman, who will be making a return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy. Sounds normal, right? Well, it is everything but normal. The actor has shared a picture from his time in the gym. Hugh Jackman is seen flexing his biceps with fitness trainer Beth Lewis. Of course, the actor is preparing for his character in the much-awaited sequel. Wait, it doesn't end here. Hugh Jackman, 54, has teased his co-star Ryan Reynoldswith the latest upload. In the caption, he wrote, “He's [Ryan Reynolds] only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition.” Well, Ryan Reynolds didn't miss the post. The actor has dropped a humour-loaded reply in his signature style. He said, “Beth Lewis - whatever you're doing it's working! Your arms look incredible.” Too good, Ryan Reynolds. Don't you think?

Beth Lewis - whatever you're doing it's working! Your arms look incredible. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2023

Deadpool 3 was announced in September last year. Back then, Ryan Reynolds said that the team has been “working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.” Ryan Reynolds' character first appeared in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Talking about his maiden appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said, “I have had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character and find new depth, motivation, and meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

Ryan Reynolds, in the video, also revealed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. FYI: Hugh Jackman's character died in James Mangold's Logan, which released in 2017. Oh, and, now fans just can't wait to see how Wolverine will return in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 is expected to hit the theatres in September 2024.