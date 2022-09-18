Mom-To-Be Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi For Waiting Outside Her House: 'You Freak Me And My Kids Out'

Blake Lively shared this picture. (courtesy: blakelively)

Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, recently shared candid pictures of her baby bump while calling out the paparazzi. Along with the photos, she wrote a long note asking the paparazzi to leave her alone as they freak the actress and her daughters out. She wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them." She signed off by writing, "And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference. Much love!"

In the images, Blake Lively looks beautiful as she shows off her baby bump. The pictures also feature her husband Ryan Reynolds, sister Robyn Lively and her friend and singer Taylor Swift.

Soon after she shared the post, her sister Robyn Lively commented, "Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy... I love you and I hope these A-holes back off." Gigi Hadid wrote, "U da best B !" while a fan wrote, "I'm so sorry. Proud of you for owning your power and protecting your personal life. Cheers to a party of 6- it's so amazing and crazy and fun!"

Here have a look at Blake Lively's post:

The Gossip Girl actress has been in the news after she appeared at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in a gold sequin dress showing off her baby bump.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012 and are parents to three daughters - James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.