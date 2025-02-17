Advertisement

Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make First Public Appearance Together

The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is set to take place in May 2026.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make First Public Appearance Together
The image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance together amid their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The couple attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Blake looked stunning in a silver gown. Ryan, on the other hand, sported a classic tuxedo.

In December 2024, Blake filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin and accused him of misconduct during the production of the film.

In response, Justin is suing for $400 million in damages, citing civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated that Blake and her team had spread "grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media." He also accused them of trying to "bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons."

The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is set to take place in May 2026.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now