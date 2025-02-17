Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make First Public Appearance Together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance together amid their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The couple attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Blake looked stunning in a silver gown. Ryan, on the other hand, sported a classic tuxedo.

Good morning, new day, new week. What a night was last night. They both looked absolutely stunning and amazing. Wishing everyone a wonderful day, especially Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively. pic.twitter.com/XwJtZRYbTw — AP. (@RReynoldsDaily) February 17, 2025

In December 2024, Blake filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin and accused him of misconduct during the production of the film.

In response, Justin is suing for $400 million in damages, citing civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated that Blake and her team had spread "grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media." He also accused them of trying to "bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons."

The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is set to take place in May 2026.