Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Drama, <i>It Ends With Us</i> Author Colleen Hoover Deactivates Instagram Account

Colleen Hoover has decided to step away from social media amid the ongoing legal issues involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Fans noticed that the It Ends With Us author has deactivated her Instagram account.

Many fans are speculating that Colleen's decision to take a break from social media is linked to the legal situation between Blake and Justin who starred together in the film adaptation of her novel It Ends with Us.

The movie, which was released in August 2024, is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling book. It tells the story of Lily Bloom (played by Lively) and her troubling relationship with her boyfriend Ryle Kincaid (played by Baldoni), whose behaviour becomes abusive. Justin Baldoni directed the film.

However, in December 2024, Blake filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin and accused him of misconduct during the production of the film.

In response, Justin is suing for $400 million in damages, citing civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy, according to Deadline.

Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated that Blake and her team had spread "grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media." He also accused them of trying to "bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons."

After Blake Lively filed her complaint, Colleen supported her. "Blake, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the person you are. Never change. Never wilt," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself and Lively at a film screening.