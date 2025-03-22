Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds To Skip Met Gala 2025: Report

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will reportedly be absent from the 2025 Met Gala, marking their third consecutive year skipping fashion's most prestigious night.

According to TMZ, their decision to miss Anna Wintour's event was made before the actress' legal battle with Justin Baldoni made headlines.

The couple, who last attended the Met Gala in 2022 when they served as co-chairs, have become known for their memorable appearances at the event over the years.

Despite speculation that their absence might be connected to Lively's ongoing litigation with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Baldoni, sources close to the development indicate the timing is coincidental, stating they "made the call long before any of that unfolded."

Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala appearance marked her tenth time attending the event. That year, she and Reynolds co-chaired alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the "Gilded Glamour" theme.

The actress sported a breathtaking custom Atelier Versace gown that dramatically transformed on the Metropolitan Museum steps, revealing a stunning aqua color midway through her ascent - a moment still considered one of the most iconic in Met Gala history.

For their 2024 absence, Page Six reported that the couple prioritised family time with their children. The couple recently appeared together at SNL's 50th anniversary celebration.

This year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was announced in October 2024. The dress code draws inspiration from the exhibit's menswear focus and is described as intentionally flexible, allowing guests creative freedom in their interpretations.