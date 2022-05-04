A Subtle Reminder From Mumbai Police To Keep Passwords 'Lively.' See Their Met Gala Special Post

Blake Lively at the Met Gala. (courtesy: mumbaipolice)

Anything happening in the world is likely to catch the attention of Mumbai Police's social media handles and leave it to them to deliver (every time). This time, the Mumbai Police decided o remind users to keep their passwords dynamic, or "lively" (as they wrote in their posts). The post was obviously multi-faceted. Firstly, a pun on Blake Lively's name, who was one of the hosts at the Met Gala this year. Secondly, the frequent change in password was inspired by her red carpet moment (which pretty much eclipsed everything else). Blake Lively's Atelier Versace gown was wrapped with a bow and it later untied to reveal a blue lining. The caption on Mumbai Police's post read: "Keep your passwords 'Lively'. Change them frequently. #CyberSafety #MetGala #MetGala2022."

Check out Mumbai Police's post on Met Gala here:

Blake Lively wore an Atelier Versace gown wrapped with a bow, celebrating New York's architecture marvels. Her outfit's transformation mirrored the changes in New York landmarks like Statue of Liberty and Empire State building over the years. The theme or the year was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour."

More details on Blake Lively's Met Gala look were shared by the outfit's couturiers Versace. "Arriving on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace tulle column dress embroidered with crystal, metallic leather, paillette, and tri-tone copper foil duchesse, an oversized foiled bow at the waist was unraveled to reveal a second look in verdigris-mirroring the transformation of New York's Statue of Liberty from bronze to oxidized green. The long duchesse train features a hand painted, foiled, and embroidered celestial map inspired by the 12 zodiac constellations decorating the ceiling of Grand Central Station. The original shape of the dress draws inspiration from American designer, Charles James, while art deco shapes recall New York landmarks like the Empire State building," read the post shared by Versace's Instagram handle.

The second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition was held on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The first part took place in September last year. It was shifted due to the pandemic. The co-chairs this year included Regina King, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will continue with their roles as honorary co-chairs.