Met Gala 2022: MIA From Red Carpet, Rihanna And Zendaya Made It To Memes Nevertheless

Met Gala throwback: Rihanna on the red carpet last year. (Image courtesy: AFP)

This year's Met Gala was somewhat lukewarm, what with OGs Zendaya, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez among other stars giving it a miss. The theme for fashion's biggest night was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour." While some aced the assignment (Kim Kardashian, we are looking at you), others did not comply with the theme. Twitter seemed to have a lot to say though about this year's Met Gala. A Twitter user summed up the current Met Gala scenario with a meme from the 'devil' herself (as in the Devil that wears Prada). Accompanied with a picture of Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, a Twitter user wrote: "Many did not receive the instructions." We know Miranda must be waiting for things to move at a glacial pace - just in time for the next big fashion gala. That's all.

Here's a tweet we can't help but agree with. Euphoria star Zendaya, who is known for acing Met Gala looks, year after year, was deeply missed. A Twitter user made a meme about that and wrote: "Zendaya looking gorgeous as always at the Met Gala 2022."

Zendaya was not the only star who was MIA at the Met Gala this year. Beyonce, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles also missed the Met Gala this year. How we would have loved to see Rihanna acing maternity fashion on that Met Gala red carpet. This Twitter user wrote: "No Harry, no Taylor, no Ariana, no Zendaya, no Rihanna, no Beyonce; no Doja. I'm heartbroken."

no harry no taylor no ariana no zendaya no rihanna no beyoncé no doja. i'm heartbroken #MetGalapic.twitter.com/q2HBAK90JF — nclxks (@nclxks) May 3, 2022

Among those who were present at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian, as always, stole the show. This time in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was her plus one, was a whole mood. We see you there, Pete.

I appreciate Pete Davidson Peaceing out while Kim does all the modeling work #metgalapic.twitter.com/GB8zDayMGY — Chandra :) (@Granolabird) May 3, 2022

One star, in particular, who did understand the assignment , was host Blake Lively, accompanied by husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively gave us two outfit changes, Ryan gave us those priceless expressions and these two, collectively, gave Internet life.

What did you think of this year's Met Gala? Let us know using the comments section below.