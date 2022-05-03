Met Gala 2022: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Is This Year's Major Meme Subject

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is a Met Gala veteran, showed up in an offbeat outfit. She matched the red carpet (literally) in a red Atelier Versace puffer coat which she wore over a matching catsuit. The Internet, as always, had an opinion on her piece of garment. While some Twitter users noted that her OOTD looked like a sofa, others thought, it had a striking resemblance to Disney's Lizzie McGuire scene. This year's theme for the Met Gala was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and Gigi Hadid's outfit was a "modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s."

On its official Instagram page, Versace decoded Gigi Hadid's Met Gala look and wrote: "Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala 2022 in an Atelier Versace custom puffer coat worn over a corset catsuit, in a modern interpretation of coats from the late 1800s and a refresh of the Dolman silhouette for a new age of glamour. Crafted in a deep jewel-toned burgundy silk duchesse, the oversized opera coat features a degrade quilted finish and is worn over a latex catsuit with boned corset and Atelier Versace pointed neckline. The corset and the overexaggerated volume of the jacket confront each other in a decadent display of contrast inspired by the volume and dramatic change in womenswear silhouettes of late 1800s."

Now check out the Internet's take on Gigi's outfit. "She literally wore her sofa," wrote a Twitter user.

Lizzie McGuire fans would get it. And for others, here's a pictorial representation. "All of us who grow up watching Lizzie McGuire instantly thought of this right?" wrote a Twitter user.

All of us who grow up watching Lizzie McGuire instantly thought of this right?#MetGala2022#gigihadid#LizzieMcGuirepic.twitter.com/T17PkvbG22 — McCenzy Cole (@Cenzy1992) May 3, 2022

Gigi Hadid has walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara and she has frequently featured on the covers of leading fashion magazines. She is a mom to daughter Khai, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.