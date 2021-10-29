Zayn Malik Tweets This After Claims He Hit Gigi Hadid's Mom And Breakup Rumours

A fan shared this picture of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. (Image courtesy: savedby_5boys4 )

Highlights "They are not together right now," revealed a source

"They are both good parents though," the source added

"Gigi asks for privacy during this time," said her rep

Singer Zayn Malik has tweeted a statement after an argument with supermodel Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda in which, Yolanda Hadid claims, he struck her. Amid reports that Gigi and he have broken up, Zayn posted a statement about keeping family matters private and creating a "safe and private space" for daughter Khai. He writes about agreeing to "not contest claims" about the argument he had with Yolanda Hadid - the statement does not name names and refers to her only as "a family member of (Zayn's) partner." The statement does not address Yolanda's claim that Zayn assaulted her nor reports that he and Gigi have ended their relationship; it explains that Zayn is speaking out because the argument was "leaked" to the press - TMZ carried a report on Zayn Malik allegedly striking Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Malik, 28, and Gigi Hadid, 26, have been a couple since 2015, with a break in-between, and welcomed Khai in September 2020.

Zayn Malik's statement reads: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Read here:

While the statement refers to Gigi as Zayn's "partner," People reports that the couple have split. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," People quoted a family friend of Gigi Hadid saying. Gigi's representative also told People that she is just focusing on her daughter right now: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

TMZ reports that Yolanda Hadid has been considering filing a police report against Zayn Malik for allegedly striking her. The report also quoted Zayn Malik as saying: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began dating in 2015 but parted ways in 2018. They reconnected in December 2019 or thereabouts. Gigi eventually made it Instagram official with Zayn Malik by posting a picture of him on her Instagram story, addressing him as "Hey Valentine."