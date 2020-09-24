Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl. The First Pages From Their Parent Diaries

Gigi Hadid shared this photo (courtesy gigihadid)

It's a girl for supermodel Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed their first child together - a daughter - over the weekend. The ecstatic new parents shared the news on social media, with emotional posts. Sharing an adorable photo of her newborn daughter's tiny fingers clutched onto her own, Gigi Hadid wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." For his part, new dad Zayn Malik wrote this heart-touching note: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Congratulatory messages poured in for Gigi Hadid, one from her close pal Hailey Bieber: "Welcome baby girl! So happy for you guys," she wrote. Here are the first pages of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's parent diaries:

Last month, Gigi Hadid sent the Internet into a tizzy with glimpses of her stunning maternity photoshoot. "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes," she wrote:

Gigi Hadid had announced her pregnancy with Zayn Malik on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 but parted ways 2018. They reportedly reconnected in December last year, since when Gigi has shared love-up glimpses of the two on her social media. Gigi eventually made it Instagram official with Zayn Malik by posting a picture of him on her Instagram story, addressing him as "Hey Valentine."