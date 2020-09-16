Bella Hadid Shares ROFL 'Two Buns In The Oven' Post With Pregnant Sister Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid with sister Gigi. (courtesy: bellahadid)

Supermodel Bella Hadid shared a super cute picture with her sister and mom-to-be Gigi Hadid on her Instagram profile. Bella hilariously captioned the throwback picture of the sister duo, which happens to be from June this year. In the picture, Gigi Hadid can be seen posing with her baby bump, while Bella stands next to her, posing in a similar fashion. Bella wrote in her caption: "Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi's is from Zayn Malik. I love you both so freaking much. Can't stop crying." In the comments section of Bella's post, Gigi dropped LOL emoticons.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with sister Bella and she posted pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram profile, earlier this year. "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday," wrote Gigi.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who frequently trends for her maternity photoshoots these days, announced her pregnancy with Zayn Malik on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Gigi and Zayn Malik first started dating in 2015. However, they split in March 2018. The couple reportedly rekindled their relationship in December, last year. Gigi made it Instagram official by posting a picture of former One Direction member on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Hey Valentine... Z on the farm."

Both the Hadid sisters are supermodels and they have walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara and they frequently feature on the covers of leading fashion magazines.