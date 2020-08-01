Mom-To-Be Gigi Hadid Shares A Mushy Pic With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid with Zayn Malik. (courtesy: gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are expecting their first child together, have been trending ever since the 25-year-old supermodel posted a mushy picture of herself and Zayn on her Instagram profile on Saturday morning. The photograph that features the couple kissing, received a lot of love from fans on Instagram, who flooded the comments section with heart and love reacts. The caption on Gigi Hadid's post read: "Baby daddy." Gigi Hadid added a heart emoticon to her post. In April, Gigi and Zayn confirmed the news that they were expecting their first child together.

Earlier this year, the supermodel made an appearance through a video call on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, where she confirmed the news of her pregnancy with Zayn Malik. In the video, an excited Gigi said, "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Gigi and Zayn reportedly rekindled their relationship in December, last year. Gigi made it Instagram official of sorts by posting a picture of former One Direction member on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Hey Valentine... Z on the farm." They first started dating in 2015. However, they split in March 2018. The couple reportedly got back together in December, last year and were spotted together in New York on several occasions in January, this year.

Gigi Hadid is a popular name in the American fashion circuit. She has walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara, among others. Gigi Hadid makes frequent appearances on magazine covers.

Zayn Malik, who became a popular with the boy band One Direction, quit to pursue a solo career in music in 2015. In 2016, his first single as a solo singer Pillowtalk released in 2016 and it was a chartbuster.