Zayn Malik Rejoins One Direction As Director Nearly 10 Years After Quitting

Zayn Malik has reportedly rejoined One Direction a decade after his departure from the band. Recent business filings have revealed that the Pillowtalk singer has been reappointed as a director in One Direction's company, PPM Music Limited, reported The Sun. This subtle yet notable development hints at Zayn's renewed ties with his former bandmates following the death of fellow member, Liam Payne.

According to documents submitted to Companies House on November 3, Zayn Malik's status has been updated to Active Director of PPM Music Limited, the company originally formed during One Direction's rise on The X Factor. The filings also identify him as a Person with Significant Control (PSC), granting him considerable influence within the company.

Notably, this marks a reversal from his previous directorship, which was terminated on June 20, 2016, roughly a year after his high-profile exit from the group in 2015.

Currently, Zayn's name appears alongside other One Direction members, including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan as co-directors. They all share the same registered address at Lee and Thompson LLP, a renowned London-based law firm. This firm is also known to have handled Liam Payne's solo career.

A source close to the development told The Sun, “This is a huge moment. While heartbreaking, Liam's passing has brought them together, it's even more sad he was the biggest cheerleader of a reunion."

The source added, “PPM was the original company they set up when they appeared on the show. The name stands for Princess Park Manor, the private gated complex they were moved into when they won the show. Since Liam's passing the boys have been in contact.”

The remarks seem to refer to the tragic death of Liam Payne, who tragically died last October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. In the aftermath of his death, all four surviving members of One Direction - Zayn, Harry, Louis, and Niall - came together to pay their respects. The quartet also attended his funeral, marking one of the rare occasions in recent years where they were spotted together in public.