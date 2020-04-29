Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Expecting A Child Together: Reports

Zayn Malik with Gigi Hadid. (courtesy onedirection.zc)

Attention, folks! Rumour has it that supermodel Gig Hadid and her singer-boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting a child together. A source close to the star couple told TMZ, "Gigi is 20 weeks along, and both their families are happy." As of now, Gigi and Zayn have not announced the news officially. The Victoria's Secret model has reportedly been staying at her family's Pennsylvania farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown and Zayn is also accompanying her there.

Last week, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday and she posted pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram profile. We also got a glimpse of her sister Bella in the photographs. "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday," wrote Gigi.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Gigi and Zayn reportedly rekindled their relationship in December, last year. Gigi made it Instagram official of sorts by posting a picture of former One Direction member on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Hey Valentine... Z on the farm."

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015. However, they split in March 2018. The couple reportedly got back together in December, last year and were spotted together in New York on several occasions in January, this year.

Zayn Malik, best-known for boy band One Direction, quit to pursue a solo career in music in 2015. Pillowtalk, his first single as an individual singer, released in 2016 and was a major hit.

Gigi Hadid is a well-known model in the American fashion circuit. She has walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara, among others. She makes frequent appearances on magazine covers.