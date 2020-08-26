Pics From Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Photoshoot Are Simply Breathtaking

Gigi Hadid shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gigihadid )

Mom-to-be Gigi Hadid lit up Instagram on Wednesday by sharing some stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot and we bet the photos will definitely take your breath away. The 25-year-old supermodel and singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. In one of the photos, Gigi Hadid looks gorgeous in a floor-length white dress with her hair slicked back while in another set of pictures, she can be seen wearing a bell-sleeved minidress. The monochrome photos were clicked by fashion photographer duo Luigi and Iango. "Growing an angel," Gigi Hadid captioned the first photo and sharing the final album, she dedicated a note to her friends, family, and fans for showering her with love and blessings throughout her pregnancy. She wrote: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes."

Check out stunning pictures from Gigi Hadid's pregnancy photoshoot here:

Earlier this month, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik trended big time on social media for their loved-up picture. The photo, which features the couple kissing, was shared by the supermodel on Instagram. Her equally adorable caption read: "Baby daddy."

Gigi Hadid confirmed the news about her pregnancy with Zayn Malik in April this year. On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Gigi announced the pregnancy through a video call and said: "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Check out the clip here:

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel who has appeared on several prominent magazine covers, has walked the ramp for ace designers like Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Jean Paul Gaultier among many others.