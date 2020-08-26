Pics From Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Photoshoot Are Simply Breathtaking

"Growing an angel," Gigi captioned one of the photos

Pics From Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Photoshoot Are Simply Breathtaking

Gigi Hadid shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gigihadid )

Highlights

  • Gigi and singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together
  • In one of the photos, Gigi looks gorgeous in a floor-length white dress
  • "Cherishing this time," she captioned one of the albums
New Delhi:

Mom-to-be Gigi Hadid lit up Instagram on Wednesday by sharing some stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot and we bet the photos will definitely take your breath away. The 25-year-old supermodel and singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. In one of the photos, Gigi Hadid looks gorgeous in a floor-length white dress with her hair slicked back while in another set of pictures, she can be seen wearing a bell-sleeved minidress. The monochrome photos were clicked by fashion photographer duo Luigi and Iango. "Growing an angel," Gigi Hadid captioned the first photo and sharing the final album, she dedicated a note to her friends, family, and fans for showering her with love and blessings throughout her pregnancy. She wrote: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love and well wishes."

Check out stunning pictures from Gigi Hadid's pregnancy photoshoot here:

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

7.26.20

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Earlier this month, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik trended big time on social media for their loved-up picture. The photo, which features the couple kissing, was shared by the supermodel on Instagram. Her equally adorable caption read: "Baby daddy."

baby daddy

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi Hadid confirmed the news about her pregnancy with Zayn Malik in April this year. On Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Gigi announced the pregnancy through a video call and said: "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Check out the clip here:

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel who has appeared on several prominent magazine covers, has walked the ramp for ace designers like Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Jean Paul Gaultier among many others.

Comments
gigi hadidzayn malik

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india