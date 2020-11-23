Gigi Hadid Shares First Pic With Daughter. The Internet Loves It

Gigi Hadid with her daughter. (courtesy gigihadid)

Highlights Gigi Hadid posted a set of pictures on Instagram

"Whole new kind of busy and tired," wrote Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a daughter in September

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik, who welcomed their first child together - a daughter in September, shared a series of pictures on their social media profiles. Gigi posted a picture from early Christmas decorations. In one of the photographs, she can be seen posing with her baby girl. Gigi Hadid captioned the post: "A whole new kind of busy and tired but she's the bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." The comments section of Gigi's post was filled up with heart emojis. Supermodel Hailey Bieber dropped heart-eyed emojis. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their daughter in September with these words: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

See Gigi Hadid's post:

Supermodel Gigi Hadid trended big time for her maternity photoshoots. She announced her pregnancy with Zayn Malik on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, where she confirmed the news of her pregnancy with Zayn Malik. In the video, an excited Gigi said, "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Gigi and Zayn Malik first started dating in 2015. However, they split in March 2018. The couple reportedly rekindled their relationship in December, last year. Gigi made it Instagram official by posting a picture of former One Direction member on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Hey Valentine... Z on the farm."

Gigi Hadid has walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara and she has frequently feature don the covers of leading fashion magazines.