17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Jumps From 23rd Floor In Mumbai, Dies: Cops

A teen girl allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off the 23rd floor of a building in Goregaon East, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Oberoi Square complex, he said.

"The 17-year-old girl, a Class XI student, jumped from the building's C wing. This is the second incident in the complex within a span of one month. A male student had ended his life by jumping off the A wing," the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Aarey Colony police station and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

