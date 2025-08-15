Advertisement
17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Jumps From 23rd Floor In Mumbai, Dies: Cops

This is the second incident in the complex within a span of one month. A male student had ended his life by jumping off the A wing,the official said.

The incident took place at Oberoi Square complex, police said. (Representational)
  • A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Goregaon East, Mumbai
  • She jumped from the 23rd floor of Oberoi Square complex's C wing
  • The girl was a Class XI student at the time of the incident
Mumbai:

A teen girl allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off the 23rd floor of a building in Goregaon East, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Oberoi Square complex, he said.

"The 17-year-old girl, a Class XI student, jumped from the building's C wing. This is the second incident in the complex within a span of one month. A male student had ended his life by jumping off the A wing," the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Aarey Colony police station and further probe into the incident is underway, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Mumbai Police, Teen Suicide
