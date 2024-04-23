Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Are A Match Made In Mayhem

A still from Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The Marvel duo Deadpool and Wolverine are back in action. On Monday, the makers dropped the film's trailer. The nearly-three-minute clip features Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in their element. Opening with their trademark banter, Deadpool delivers a sassy jab at the ever-grumpy X-Men hero. While the teaser broke records as the most-viewed movie trailer of all time, this one takes things up a notch with more raunchiness and bloodshed. Set to Madonna's 1989 hit, Like a Prayer, the trailer introduces Cassandra Nova, a notorious supervillain from the X-Men universe who happens to be Charles Xavier's sister. Known for wreaking havoc with her telepathy, she's seen pinning Wolverine to the ground with his claws.

Time travel is on the agenda, with the Time Variance Authority recruiting a Deadpool variant for a mission. It seems they've also brought in a version of Wolverine from a different timeline, complete with his iconic sleeveless bodysuit.

The Ant-Man's big body serves as a base for the villains, with Lady Deathstrike and Azazel joining the fray. This movie sets the stage for Marvel's new X-Men film. The trailer closes with the dysfunctional duo jumping through a portal of sparks, hinting at a possible appearance by Doctor Strange or Wong.

Deadpool 3

will hit theatres on July 26. The film is directed by Shawn Levy. Additional cast members include Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. While rumours swirl about Taylor Swift's cameo as the Dazzler, there's speculation that Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, will also make an appearance.