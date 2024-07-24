Blake Lively's Post For Husband Ryan Reynolds Aka Deadpool Is Couple Goals

Blake Lively posted this image. (courtesy: blakelively)

Blake Lively has given a sweet shout-out to her husband Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. The actress posted a video and a photo on Instagram. The first frame shows Ryan dressed as Deadpool, sharing a sweet kiss with Blake. Next, the Gossip Girl star shared a video highlighting how Deadpool “is married to a millennial girl in real life.” The video features a montage of clips from the Deadpool series with several millennial references, including Avril Lavigne, Harry Potter, Frozen, Celine Dion, NSYNC, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, My Little Pony, summer balayage, Judy Blume, and Deadpool's signature meta humour. In her caption, Blake Lively gave another millennial reference by writing, “Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand Ryan Reynolds.”

Blake Lively mentioned how she should be promoting her upcoming film It Ends With Us but couldn't help sharing this post to cheer on the love of her life. She said, “My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc It Ends With Us is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it's painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced Deadpool I've never been more proud. And I've given birth 4 times.”

Reacting to the post, actress Kate Kennedy wrote, “Milky pen hand art was deeply romantic and we don't talk about it enough!!!” Avril Lavigne, who was name-checked in Blake Lively's post said, “This movie is gonna rock! I can't wait to see it!!” Actor Nathan Fillion commented, “Just hoping you don't get any of his face on you. And that whatever he has isn't catchy.” Many others followed suit.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26. In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the movie also features Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebrand.

On the other hand, Blake Lively's upcoming film It Ends with Us will be hitting Indian cinema screens on August 9. The film, based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, also features Justin Baldoni in a prominent role.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in September 2012. The couple has four kids – James, Inez, Betty and Olin. Blake and Ryan have also worked together on several projects including IF, the Green Lantern series, Becoming Pikachu, Lanterna Verde and Krin Laen Theirdn.