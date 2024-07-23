Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Reveal Name Of Their Fourth Child

Ryan Reynolds shared this image. (courtesy: vancityreynolds)

In an exclusive moment at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively delighted fans by revealing the name of their new bundle of joy. The couple, who welcomed their fourth child last year, introduced their baby as Olin, according to E! News. During his speech at the premiere event on July 22, Ryan Reynolds took a moment to express his gratitude and introduce his growing family to the audience.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," he said adding, "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing--that is, the contents of this movie--that happens in your wondrous life."

The revelation marks a long-awaited moment for fans, who had been eagerly speculating on the name since Blake Lively's Instagram post on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023, where she appeared without a baby bump.

The caption, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. been busy," hinted at their growing family.

Ryan Reynolds, known for his wit and charm, also playfully teased about the anticipation surrounding their baby's name, particularly referencing Taylor Swift's supposed involvement in an earlier interview reported by E! News.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is," he quipped earlier, "and I will say this: we're still waiting."

The couple, who married in 2012 after a year of dating, expressed their joy over expanding their family.

Ryan Reynolds, 47, previously emphasised their excitement about welcoming their fourth child during an interview reported by E! News.

"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," he shared, adding, "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

Known for his roles in Marvel's Deadpool series and beyond, Ryan Reynolds has been open about his joy in fatherhood, particularly as a father of daughters.

"I know girls," he stated in a previous interview, adding, "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

His humorous anecdotes about growing up with brothers and now having a household full of lively children have resonated with fans worldwide.

