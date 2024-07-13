Deadpool And Wolverine: This Video Of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Will Leave You In Splits

Ryan Reynolds shared this image. (courtesy: vancityreynolds)

Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram post is just hilarious. The actor, who is jetting across the globe to promote his film Deadpool And Wolverine alongside co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, shared a funny video from London. In the clip, Hugh Jackman is posing for pics at a photo zone and suddenly Ryan and Shawn rush over. The two adjust Hugh's jacket and even fix his hair. After a quick fix-up, they dash out of the frame. Hugh captioned the LOL video by writing, “With a little help from my friends. Indeed I do.”

Ryan Reynolds also shared a series of snaps from their London tour. In the Instagram carousel, we can see Ryan himself, Hugh Jackman, their co-star Emma Corrin, producer Wendy Jacobson and director Shawn Levy. In the caption, Ryan Reynolds wrote an adorable note for London and two of his “closest friends" Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy. The note read, "London, you beautiful bast**d. Thanks for breaking your arms around the #DeadpoolAndWolverine tour. No idea what day or time or year it is. But I'm absolutely certain I've laughed my goddamn guts out every second of making the most extraordinary film of my career with two of my closest friends. The fact we got to make Deadpool & Honeybadger, which found the right creative balance while somehow landing on a weird, cosmically perfect moment in culture is baffling.”

Read his full note below:

Shawn Levy also dropped a bunch of images from the promotional tour in London. “London calling! Thanks to everyone who came out and brought the love, the energy, the crazy, but mostly the love,” he wrote in the caption.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be hitting Indian cinemas on July 26. The movie also features Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen and Jennifer Garner. Deadpool & Wolverine is the third instalment of the Deadpool series. The first two films were released in 2016 and 2018.