A Taylor Swift Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine? Ryan Reynolds Clarifies: 'She Would Be Very Good...'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: taylorswift)

Ryan Reynolds has put an end to the rumours that Taylor Swift will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans have speculated that the singer might appear in the Marvel Studios' film due to her friendship with the actor. Speaking to E! News, Ryan Reynolds clarified, "I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she's our friend-that is not in this film."

After dismissing the rumours, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that Swift would be a great choice to take over his role if he ever decided to step down. "I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good," he said. "Because that's a superpower that I don't know that she shows everyone too often: She's one of the funniest people I've ever met."

Ryan Reynolds had previously fueled the rumours by sharing a teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine that referenced Taylor Swift's Evermore album cover. The close relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift has led to fan speculation, especially since the singer's All Too Well music video was filmed at Ryan and Blake's home and the former appeared in her You Need to Calm Down music video.

Earlier, Entertainment Weekly reported that Taylor Swift does not have a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy confirmed that while the film features many cameos, none overshadows the main story. "We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumours about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumours are true, some are way off base," he said.