Golden Globes 2024: How Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Celebrated At The Oppenheimer Table

Golden Globe victory scenes be like.(courtesy: goldenglobes)

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer came, saw and absolutely conquered the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles today. The film won and it won big at the award ceremony. Oppenheimer won 5 awards including the Best Film (Drama), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Film Actor (Drama) for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr took the Best Supporting Actor (Film) home. Amid the winning streak, a picture of Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr celebrating together was shared by Golden Globes' official X (earlier known as Twitter) handle. A rare photo of Cillian Murphy smiling. "Caption this," read the post.

The Internet understood the assignment. Some Marvel and some Oppenheimer references were made. "This is cinema," wrote a user. "When Oppenheimer is the greatest movie of the decade," added another user. "Hi Einstein, here we are," read another comment. "We are the champions," wrote another one. "Party over here, said Tony Stark."

Check out the post here:

Oppenheimer also won in the Best Original Score category. Ludwig Goransson received the award. Oppenheimer, which released last year, is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr played the role of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Emily Blunt featured as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, wife of Robert J Oppenheimer.

The film featured a cast that included A-listers Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek, among many others. It clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office and opened to stellar reviews.