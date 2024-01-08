Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer Triumphs - Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Christopher Nolan Win

Cillian Murphy won for Oppenheimer (Image courtesy: Getty)

The 81st Golden Globes have kickstarted the Hollywood award season for this year. Christopher Nolan won Best Director for Oppenheimer with two big acting awards - Cillian Murphy took Best Film Actor (Drama) and Robert Downey Jr took Best Supporting Actor (Film) for their performances as Robert Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss in the film. RDJ's category included Ryan Gosling who played Ken in Barbie - Barbie and Oppenheimer clashed at the global box office with tremendous results last year. In what might be a surprise twist to some, Emma Stone and not Barbie star Margot Robbie won Best Film Actress (Musical/Comedy) for Poor Things.

The answer to which Succession character would be triumph in the Best TV Actor (Drama) category is - Roman Roy, played by Kieran Culkin. Co-star Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Actor (TV).

Beef swept the Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie categories winning best series as well as Best Actress and Best Actor for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

Jeremy Allen White won Best TV Actor (Musical/Comedy) for The Bear second year in a row; co-star Ayo Edebiri won Best TV Actress (Musical/Comedy).

The Barbenheimer effect spilled over to the Golden Globes nominee slate with nine nominations for Barbie and eight for Oppenheimer. Killers Of The Flower Moon and Poor Things received seven nods each. Succession headed the list of TV nominations with nine followed by The Bear and Only Murders In The Building at five each.

The Golden Globes returns this year under new ownership after some fraught years of criticism and boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that used to present the awards. The Globes are now owned by the production company that has produced and broadcast the show for decades. The Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, have introduced two new categories this year - Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand Up Comedy on TV.

Here is the list of winners.

FILM

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Director - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress (Drama)

Best Actor (Drama) - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress (Musical/Comedy) - Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Animated Film - The Boy and the Heron

Best Non-English Language Film - Anatomy Of A Fall (France)

Best Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Original Score- Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Song- "What Was I Made For?" (Barbie)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement - Barbie

TELEVISION

Best Series (Drama)

Best Series (Musical/Comedy)

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film- Beef

Best Actress (Drama)

Best Actor (Drama) - Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Actress (Musical/Comedy)- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Actor (Musical/Comedy)- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film)- Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film) - Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Supporting Actress- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actor - Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Performance In Stand Up Comedy - Ricky Gervais (Armageddon)

(The list is being updated in real time).