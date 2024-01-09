'Oppenheimer' Dominates Golden Globes 2024. Amul Celebrates The Big Win

Photo Credit: Instagram/@cillianmurphyofficiall fan page

By now, you all must have read about Oppenheimer's big win at the 81st Golden Globes. The award ceremony, held on January 8, 2024 (IST), saw the Christopher Nolan directorial bagging almost all the major awards across categories. It won five of its eight nominations including Best Film (Drama) and people from across the globe are showering their praises to celebrate the success. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Amul. Known for its quirky topicals. the dairy brand took to social media to celebrate the movie Oppenheimer uniquely.

According to the topical, shared on Amul's official Instagram handle, we could see Cillian Murphy and Robery Downey Jr posing with their Golden Globes in hand and a piece of bread-and-butter in the other. "GLOBENHEIMER," the post reads, adding "One in a Cillian!" that rhymes "one in a million". Loved the word-play, right?

For the unversed, Oppenheimer, a 2023 biographical thriller on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the secret Manhattan Project, won five major awards at the Gloden Globes this year. Here's the detailed list of awards it won:

1. Oppenheimer - Best Film (Drama)

2. Christopher Nolan - Best Director

3. Cillian Murphy - Best Film Actor (Drama)

4. Robert Downey Jr - Best Supporting Actor (Film)

5. Ludwig Goransson - Best Original Score (Film)

