Golden Globes 2024: Barbenheimer To Succession - All Nominees

The nominee slate for the 81st Golden Globes was revealed today and in a big departure from tradition, the number of nominees in each category has been changed from five to six. The Barbenheimer effect will repeat in award season with both Barbie and Oppenheimer fetching multiple nominations (and yes, Ryan Gosling is up for Best Supporting Actor). Succession, The Crown and The Bear received big love in the TV categories. Emma Stone has the distinction of being nominated for acting awards in both film and TV categories.

Two new Globes will be presented this year – a somewhat catch-all category called Cinematic And Box Office Achievement with eight nominees (as the name indicates, all blockbusters) and Best Stand-Up Comedian on TV.

Nominations for the Golden Globes were announced by Cedric ‘The Entertainer' and Wilmer Valderrama, amid reports that the show is struggling to find a host.

The Golden Globes will be held on January 7 (early next morning for India) under new ownership. Until June 2023, the awards were presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA, which had been battling accusations of racism, favoritism and other controversies. In 2022, the Golden Globes were boycotted by many from the Hollywood fraternity, including Tom Cruise who returned his Globes, and by its traditional broadcast partner NBC. Next year, the Golden Globes, now owned by the company that produces the show, will be televised on CBS.

Here is the full list of winners:

FILMS

Best Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers Of A Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone Of Interest

Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Air

Barbie

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Director

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Actress – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Screenplay

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy Of A Fall, France

Fallen Leaves, Finland

10 Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, USA

Society Of The Snow, Spain

The Zone Of Interest, UK/USA

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Score

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers Of The Flower Moon

The Zone Of Interest

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Boy And The Heron

Best Song

Addicted To Romance, She Came To Me

Dance The Night, Barbie

I'm Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road To Freedom, Rustin

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

John Wick: Chapter 4

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour



TELEVISION

Best Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Series – Musical/Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Bear

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Beef

All The Light We Cannot See

Fargo

Daisy Jones And The Six

Fellow Travellers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best Actress – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actor – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones And The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olson, Love And Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones And The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Actress – TV

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

J Smith Cameron, Succession

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Best Supporting Actor – TV

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession