Watch: This 'Oppenheimer' Coffee Garners 14 Million Views. What Is So Special About It

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Quek Shio

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has impressed millions of film buffs with its characterisation, story-telling, cinematography, and of course, sound design. And audience left no stone unturned to honour and applaud the movie through social media. We bet you have already come across countless content in this regard. But the one we are talking about here with leave you speechless for a while. Let's start from the beginning.

During our recent search on social media, we came across a coffee-making video that was inspired by the movie. Wonder how? Inspired by the movie, content creator Quek Shio brewed a beverage and named it 'Oppenheimer Coffee'. But what grabbed our attention was the coffee-brewing video and its sound that followed the same practical effects used in the movie. We also could hear Ludwig Goransson's iconic music playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

Much impressive, isn't it? "All practical effects, no computer-generated imagery. 5 days of filming + editing," content creator Quek Shio explains, adding that the elements he used to create the effect are typewriter, coffee bean grinder, coffee sipping sound, debris cereal, and more.

The video has earned 14 million views, 1.2 million likes, and thousands of comments.

Imax's official Instagram handle commented on the video, "Taking bean water to a whole new level." A person commented, "Can we take a moment to appreciate that the star spin to bean grind and cloud plume to froth zag cuts were masterfully dialed?! Well done!!"

A comment read, "Terrific video but It's crazy how Oppenheimer gives meaning to this video, if you posted this video before Oppenheimer was even in production it wouldn't have made sense." Another person wrote, "I'm never gonna brew coffee the same way again."

For the uninitiated, Oppenheimer is leading with 13 nominations in the recently released nomination list for Oscars 2024. Earlier, the movie received Golden Globes in five major categories including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', 'Best Actor', 'Best Supporting Actor' and 'Best Original Score'.