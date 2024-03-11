Oscars 2024: Barbenheimer Endgame, 'Kensplained' - The Internet's Obsessed

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: Getty)

What Barbenheimer rivalry? Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling decoded the Barbenheimer trend at the 96th Academy Awards and the moment was one of the books. Emily Blunt, who played the fierce Kitty Oppenheimer (the wife of Robert Oppenheimer) in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Ryan Gosling, who starred as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, shared the stage as presenters. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt paid tribute to the contribution of stunt coordinators to cinema across the world. The montage also featured the film RRR.

"I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside," Ryan Gosling told Emily Blunt. Her epic reply was: "The way this award season has turned out, it wasn't that much of a rivalry. Just let it go." Ryan added, "It's true. You guys are doing very well, you know? Congratulations." Wait, it gets better. Decoding why its called Barbenheimer and not Oppenarbie, Ryan Ken-splained, "But I think I kind of figured out why it's called Barbenheime and not Oppenarbie. You're on the tail end because you rode Barbie's' coattails all summer."

Ken-splaining can wait, bur first Emily Blunt's reply. "Thanks for Kens-plaining that to me, all right," Emily Blunt said. She added, "Mr I need to paint my abs on to get nominated! You don't see Robert Downey doing that." Mic drop. Here's what the Internet thought of this Barbenheimer moment.

Kitty and Ken. Enough said.

"The worlds of Barbie and Oppenheimer unite," an X user wrote.

"LOL! That Oscars category with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling was hilarious."

A user summed up the iconic moment with these two hashtags #barbenheimer and #shotsfired.

Another post read, "Finally good presenters at Oscars #EmilyBlunt #RyanGosling."

Here's another one.

A little background on the Barbenheimer trend, which became an omnipresent topic in 2023, alluding to the summer releases of Universal's Oppenheimer and Warner Bros' Barbie. Both films released overseas and quickly became box office smashes. Memes were made, outfit ideas were curated, thanks to the global trend.