Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Thanks 'Veterinarian' Wife In LOL Speech. The Internet Loves It 3000

Robert Downey Jr pictured at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Robert Downey Jr came, saw and absolutely conquered the 96th Academy Awards and how. The actor won his first ever Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as Admiral Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film also won Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Robert Downey Jr not only won the award, he also won hearts with his impressive acceptance speech. "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy - in that order," he said. Robert Downey Jr joked during his acceptance speech and added, "I'd like to thank my veterinarian - I meant wife - Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."

He added, "Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she wrapped - surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time." He added, "Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon... It was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important." He signed off by thanking his stylist, publicist and entertainment lawyer, joking that his attorney of 40 years spent half of it "trying to get me insured and bailing me out."

Another Robert Downey Jr moment made headlines and it involved Tim Robbins. As Sam Rockwell, Tim Robbins, Ke Huy Quan, Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali shared the stage to present the Best Supporting Actor Award. Tim Robbins, while presenting the awards, accidentally called Oscar nominee Robert De Niro's Killers Of the Flower Moon as "Oscar-winning performance" even before the award had actually been announced. He corrected himself and said, "Should be winning." Reacting to the Tim Robbins oopsie, Robert Downey Jr said this while receiving his award, "Thanks Sam, thanks fellas. It's amazing you only flubbed one line."

And just like that, Robert Downey Jr won the Internet with his performance and his words.

The speech that has the Internet talking.

Another user on X wrote, "I swear, you can tell the true gems of Hollywood - Robert Downey Jr's speech was an absolute perfect example. Short, sweet and perfect blend of self-aware ness - chef guess. (did he consult with his uncle to get the perfect tempo? or does it just naturally run through the family?)"

"Robert Downey Jr's winning speech is as always fantastic," read another post on X.

"What a sweet tribute speech to his wife for loving him back to life," read another post.

"We love you 3000," read another one. No context required.

Fair to say that the speech is a hit with the fans.

Oppenheimer, which released last year, is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. The film featured Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Emily Blunt featured as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, wife of Robert J Oppenheimer.

The film featured a cast that includes A-listers Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek, among many others. It clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office and opened to stellar reviews and also ruled the Hollywood award season.