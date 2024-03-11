Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress For The Holdovers

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: Getty)
Hollywood's big night, the 96th Academy Awards, are on and the first Oscar of the show went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers.
The Oscar nominations this year made headlines for three notable omissions - snubs were delivered to Barbie director and lead star Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, and Killers Of The Flower Moon actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
India's official entry, Malayalam film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, exited the nomination race at the shortlist stage. To Kill A Tiger, set in India, is competing for Best Documentary Feature.
The Oscars are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time.
Here are all the winners:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Best International Feature: The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature: The Boy And The Heron
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short
Best Live Action Short
Best Animated Short:War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko
Best Sound
Best Production Design: Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Best Costume Design: Poor Things
Best Hair And Makeup: Poor Things
Best Cinematography
Best Visual Effects
(This list is being updated as awards are announced)