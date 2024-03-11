Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress For The Holdovers

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Hollywood's big night, the 96th Academy Awards, are on and the first Oscar of the show went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers.

The Oscar nominations this year made headlines for three notable omissions - snubs were delivered to Barbie director and lead star Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, and Killers Of The Flower Moon actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

India's official entry, Malayalam film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, exited the nomination race at the shortlist stage. To Kill A Tiger, set in India, is competing for Best Documentary Feature.

The Oscars are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time.

Here are all the winners:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best International Feature: The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature: The Boy And The Heron

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short

Best Live Action Short

Best Animated Short:War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko

Best Sound

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Best Costume Design: Poor Things

Best Hair And Makeup: Poor Things

Best Cinematography

Best Visual Effects

(This list is being updated as awards are announced)