Inside Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy And Emily Blunt's 'Oppenhomies' Reunion

This happened - the cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had a reunion and the pictures from it are everything. Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt might be social media recluses but guess who isn't - Robert Downey Jr and so he shared photos of himself with his co-stars on his social media profile. Robert Downey Jr shared a couple of photos from the reunion and he wrote, "Had a blast reuniting with my Oppenhomies over the weekend. Btw, our little "epic" is now available on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital FYVP (for your viewing pleasure) today."

The comments section of the superstar's post was filled up with comments from thrilled fans. "So happy to see y'all back together," wrote a fan. More marvel-ous comments incoming (pun intended). "Love you 3000," wrote a fan. "Avengers reunion when," asked another user. "Cillian Murphy and RDJ together is the best thing possible," wrote a fan. Added another one, "Legends in one frame."

Check out Robert Downey Jr's post here:

Oppenheimer is a biopic of Robert J Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world's first atomic bomb. Robert Downey Jr played the role of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Emily Blunt featured as Katherine 'Kitty' Oppenheimer, wife of Robert J Oppenheimer.

The film featured a cast that included A-listers Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh and Rami Malek, among many others. It clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office and opened to stellar reviews.