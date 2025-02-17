BAFTAs 2025: Payal Kapadia's <i>All We Imagine As Light</i> Loses To <i>Emilia Perez</i> (Again)

Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning All We Imagine As Light was nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category at the BAFTAs 2025. The film lost the award to Spanish drama Emilia Perez, despite the controversy over her lead actor Karla Sofia Gascon's controversial past tweets.

All We Imagine As Light was nominated alongside I'm Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig. This is a third blow to the film after it got snubbed at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year.

All We Imagine As Light, a poignant drama about two nurses in Mumbai, received two nominations in the Golden Globes - Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director. In the first category, the film lost to Emilia Perez. In the direction category, The Brutalist won the award.

Payal Kapadia's feature debut has received a lot of international acclaim since it premiered at Cannes where it not only registered the second best award but was also one of the best reviewed movies.

The movie was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards.

All We Imagine As Light claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media released the film across India in November.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Payal Kapadia's film explores love and friendship in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses - Prabha and Anu - and their friend Parvati.