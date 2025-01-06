Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's <i>All We Imagine As Light</i> Loses To <i>Emilia Perez</i>

All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, did not take home the award for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The film, which was nominated alongside Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig was bested by Emilia Perez, which claimed the coveted honour. While it didn't take home the prize, All We Imagine As Light made history as the first Indian film to be nominated in this category.

ICYDK, Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light is on a roll. The film has also been longlisted for three BAFTA awards.

The British Academy recently revealed the longlists for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, where the film is nominated in the categories of Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Film Not in the English Language.

The film also earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards last month. Starring Kani Kasruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon, the film has earned a place in a competitive category alongside Emilia Perez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

All We Imagine As Light made history earlier this year as the first Indian film to win the coveted Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It has since collected a range of prestigious honours, including the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle, among others.

Due to its growing recognition, the film has been re-released in select Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar, following its initial theatrical release on November 22.