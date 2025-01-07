Payal Kapadia's First Reaction After Losing Golden Globes: "We Didn't Win But..."

Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning All We Imagine As Light failed to get an award at the 82nd Golden Globes Award ceremony. However, the director took the loss in her stride and shared a spirited post on her Instagram stories.

Payal Kapadia, along with the producers of the film, was present at the ceremony. Payal shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff and Ranabir Das before heading to the Golden Globes.

Payal wrote in the caption, "We didn't win anything but had soo much fun" and she added a cheeky emoji with it.

Payal also thanked her designers on the post. She wore a handwoven jumpsuit for the occasion.

All We Imagine As Light, a poignant drama about two nurses in Mumbai, received two nominations in the Golden Globes - Best Non-English Language Motion Picture and Best Director. In the first category, the film lost to Emilia Perez. In the direction category, The Brutalist won the award.

Payal Kapadia's feature debut has received a lot of international acclaim since it premiered at Cannes where it not only registered the second best award but was also one of the best reviewed movies.

The movie was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards recently.

All We Imagine As Light claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature is being distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow. Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media released the film across India in November.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Payal Kapadia's film explores love and friendship in the bustling city of Mumbai through three women, two Malayali nurses - Prabha and Anu - and their friend Parvati.