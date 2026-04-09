Internet Reacts To Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Family Meet-Up Video: "Are They Back Together?"

A video doing the rounds on social media has stirred fresh speculation about Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal.

The Viral Video

The clip shows Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas, meeting Palash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, and her husband Mithoon at a restaurant in Mumbai.

In the video, Palak is seen greeting Srinivas by touching his feet.

While there is no official confirmation about the context of the meeting, the interaction has led many online to wonder if the two families are reconnecting after their previously called-off wedding.

Internet Reacts To Viral Clip

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions online, with users sharing mixed responses. Some expressed surprise, while others questioned what the meeting could mean. A section of users also suggested that the clip might be old.

"I am surprised ...are they back together?" one of the users wrote. Several others commented, "What's happening?" "They have reconciled?" asked a user.

About Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Called-Off Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were earlier set to get married on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, the wedding was first postponed indefinitely and later cancelled.

Addressing the speculation at the time, Mandhana had issued a statement on Instagram confirming the decision.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana wrote.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.

Background

The situation had further escalated after Smriti Mandhana's friend Vidnyan Mane made serious allegations, claiming that Palash had allegedly cheated on her. According to him, the incident took place during the wedding celebrations.

"I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he'd get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me," Mane said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Palash Muchhal, however, denied the accusations and called them baseless. In his statement, he said, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

He further added, "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels."

Also Read: Asked If She Was Hesitant To Work With Palaash Muchhal After Called-Off Wedding With Smriti Mandhana, Daisy Shah Says, "Who Am I To Judge?"