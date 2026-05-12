Rajeev Khandelwal, 50, Shares His Skincare Routine And It Is Completely Organic

Rajeev Khandelwal recently opened up about his inclination towards organic living and natural self-care during an episode of his show, Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar.

Introducing contestant Hema, Rajeev pointed out how men often complain about their wives spending too much time on makeup.

Speaking on the subject, Rajeev shared his own approach to beauty and revealed that he related closely to Hema's mindset.

He said, "Mera aur inka taste bahut milta hai, bahut similar hai. Main bhi organic mein bahut believe karta hoon (Our tastes are very similar. I also strongly believe in organic living)."

As Hema spoke about consciously choosing organic products, Rajeev shared details about his own skincare routine.

He said, "Aapko bataun, main bhi bahut achhe raaste pe hoon. Mere bhi jo ghar mein cheezein hain, mere apne beauty products, woh sab aise hi hain - multani mitti hai, kheera khata hoon toh chehre pe laga deta hoon, tamatar khata hoon toh chehre pe laga deta hoon (Let me tell you, I'm also on a very good path. The beauty products I use at home are all natural - I use multani mitti, and if I eat cucumber or tomato, I apply it to my face too)."

Rajeev then joked, "Meri wife itna pareshan hai mujhse (My wife is fed up with me)."

He further reflected on his evolving mindset and emotional connection with natural living.

He said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki bahut si organic cheezon se... ab pata nahi usse mere skin pe kitna farak pada ya nahi, lekin mere mann ko aur dil ko bahut accha lagta hai ki aap natural cheezon se apne aap ko sanwaar rahe hain (I feel that while I don't know how much difference these organic products have made to my skin, it makes me genuinely happy to know that I'm taking care of myself using natural things)."

During the episode, Hema also presented Rajeev with a thoughtfully curated hamper of herbal products.

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