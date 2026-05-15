CBSE Class 10th Second Exam 2026 Begins Today: Check Exam Dates, Important Instructions

CBSE Class 10th Second Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the Class 10 second board examinations from today, May 15, 2026, across the country. The second phase of examinations has been introduced for students seeking compartment and improvement opportunities after the main board exams held in February-March 2026. Around 6 Lakh students are appearing for the examinations this year. Among them, 85,285 candidates are under the compartment category, while 5,25,655 students have registered for score improvement.

The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. On the first day, students are appearing for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. Candidates have been advised to follow all guidelines issued by the board carefully.

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam 2026 Dates

The CBSE Class 10 second examinations will continue till May 21, 2026. Students can check the important exam schedule below:

May 15, 2026: Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241)

Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241) May 16, 2026: English (Communicative) (101), English (Language and Literature) (184)

English (Communicative) (101), English (Language and Literature) (184) May 18, 2026: Science (086)

Science (086) May 19, 2026: Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Sanskrit, French, German, Home Science, and other language subjects

Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Sanskrit, French, German, Home Science, and other language subjects May 19, 2026 (10:30 AM to 12:30 PM): Hindustani Music, Retail, Introduction to Tourism

Hindustani Music, Retail, Introduction to Tourism May 20, 2026 (10:30 AM to 12:30 PM): Painting, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Painting, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence May 20, 2026: Sanskrit (122)

Sanskrit (122) May 21, 2026: Social Science (087)

The examinations are being conducted at designated centres across India in a single session.

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam 2026: Important Instructions

CBSE has issued important guidelines for students appearing in the second board examinations:

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10:00 AM

Students must report to the examination centre well before the reporting time

Candidates are required to wear proper school uniform during the examination

Students must carry their CBSE admit card and school identity card compulsorily

Only permitted stationery items are allowed inside the examination hall

Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited

CBSE has also advised candidates to carefully follow examination rules and cooperate with centre authorities during verification and security checks.