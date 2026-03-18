CBSE Opens List Of Candidates Window For Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examinations 2026. The second examination is being conducted under the two-board examination system introduced as part of the National Education Policy 2020. Under this system, Class 10 students will have an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects in the examinations scheduled for May 2026.

LOC Submission Schedule

CBSE has announced a phased schedule for submission of LOC and payment of examination fees:

Phase 1 (LOC Submission): March 18 to March 31, 2026

Phase 1 Fee Payment: Within 5 days from the declaration of results

Phase 2 (LOC Submission): Within 5 days from the declaration of results

Phase 2 Fee Payment: Within 5 days from the declaration of results

Phase 3 (With Late Fee): From the 7th day after result declaration for 2 days

Phase 3 Fee Payment (With Late Fee): Same 2-day window

The submission portal will remain open till 11:59:59 pm on the last day of each phase.

Key Instructions For Schools

CBSE has directed school principals to ensure that students and parents are fully informed about:

Rules and limited use of the second examination facility

Eligibility criteria, schedule, and fee payment process

Possibility of examination centres being located away from home, with no provision for change once allotted

Schools have been advised to encourage students willing to appear for the second examination to submit their LOC in the first phase to aid advance planning. However, students may take a final decision after results and submit details in the second phase.

Students placed in the compartment category must submit a fresh LOC, as their subject requirements may change.

Eligibility Criteria

To appear for the second board examinations, students must:

Have appeared in the first board examination

Have appeared in at least three subjects

Be either passed candidates seeking improvement (up to three subjects) or placed in the compartment category

Students who failed to appear in three or more subjects in the main examination will not be eligible for the second examination and will have to appear in the next main examination cycle.

No new candidates can be added in the LOC for the second examination, and no corrections in student data or subject changes are allowed, except in specific cases permitted under CBSE policy.

Other Important Points

Improvement in internal assessment marks will not be permitted

Facilities for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) will be extended only to those already registered in the first examination

Students under the Unfair Means (UFM) category will be considered only if otherwise eligible

Students in the 'Essential Repeat' (ER) category are not eligible for the second examination

The board has clarified that the syllabus and scheme for the second examination will remain the same as that of the main examination.

The CBSE has urged schools to carefully follow the guidelines and ensure accurate and timely submission of student data to facilitate smooth conduct of the examinations.

Check detailed schedule and guidelines here