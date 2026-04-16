CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Who Can Appear? Check Rules, Key Dates

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: With the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Session 1 Result 2026, attention has now shifted to the upcoming Second Board Examination, scheduled from May 15 to June 1. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the Two Board Examination system this year, allowing students a second opportunity to improve their scores.

Following the result announcement, CBSE has issued a circular regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. The board had earlier clarified that the LOC would be finalised only after the declaration of results.

LOC Submission And Fee Payment Schedule

CBSE has released a three-phase schedule for submission of LOC and payment of examination fees:

Phase 1: April 16 (around noon) to April 20, 2026 - Examination fee payment

Phase 2: April 16 to April 20, 2026 - LOC submission and fee payment

Phase 3 (with late fee): April 21 to April 22, 2026 - LOC submission and fee payment

How To Proceed For LOC Submission

The LOC will be submitted by schools on behalf of students who wish to appear in the Second Board Examination. This process will help CBSE determine the exact number of candidates and the subjects they intend to appear in.

Conditions To Appear in CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam

Appearing in the first Board examination is mandatory

Students who have passed are allowed to improve performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.

Students who did not appear in three or more subjects in the first examination are not eligible for the Second Board Examination. They can appear only in the main examination next year.

Students placed in the Compartment category can appear in the Second Examination under the same category.

No new names will be added to the LOC.

Change of subjects is not allowed, except for Mathematics as per policy.

No correction in student data from the first examination is permitted.

Only those already registered under the CWSN category in the first examination will continue to receive facilities. No new CWSN candidates will be added.

Improvement In Internal Assessment



There is no provision for improvement in internal assessment, as it is conducted throughout the academic year.

Eligibility Criteria For Second Board Examination



Students eligible to appear include:

Those who appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination

Students who have passed Class 10 and wish to improve their performance

Students placed in the Compartment category

Students who passed by replacing a subject with a sixth subject

Students placed under UFM category 1 (if otherwise eligible)

Students from the 2025 Compartment category

Students opting for improvement in up to three main subjects

Students appearing for first/third chance compartment or compartment + improvement

Sports students permitted by CBSE

Not Eligible

Students who failed or did not appear in three or more subjects

Students placed under the ER category (eligible only next year)

Syllabus and Scheme of Examination



The Second Board Examination will be conducted on the same syllabus as the Main Examination 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)



1. Who can appear in the Second Board Examination?



Students who have passed and wish to improve their performance, as well as those in the Compartment category or third chance compartment.

2. What if my name was not submitted earlier?



Schools can submit the name now during the current LOC schedule by paying the required fee.

3. What if my name was already submitted?



Students can pay the fee, withdraw their candidature, or modify selected subjects.

4. Can I change my Mathematics option?



Yes. Students can switch between Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic.



5. How many subjects can I improve?



Up to three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.



6. Are sports students eligible?

Yes, if prior permission was granted by CBSE.

7. What about CWSN candidates?

Only those already registered under CWSN in the first examination will receive facilities.

8. What if I pay the fee but do not appear?

Your Main Examination 2026 result will be treated as final.

9. What syllabus will be followed?



The same syllabus as the Main Examination 2026.



10. Where can I find the LOC schedule?



In the official CBSE circular, which must be strictly followed by schools.