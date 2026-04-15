CBSE Board Result 2026 Out: How To Access Class 10 Scorecards On DigiLocker?

CBSE Class 10 Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results on the DigiLocker platform at cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE received their digital marksheets directly in DigiLocker under the "Issued Documents" section. Those without an APAAR ID need to create a confirmation account using their school code, roll number, and a 6-digit access code on the same portal.

How To Download Results On DigiLocker?

Visit the official DigiLocker website at cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result" under "CBSE Xth Result 2026".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Direct Download Link

How To Create Confirmation Account On DigiLocker?

Visit the official website cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in and click on "Get Started With Account Confirmation".

Enter your school code, roll number, and 6-digit access code and click on "Next".

Your account will be confirmed.

Login with your roll number and date of birth to check your scores and marksheet.

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations are currently underway and are set to conclude on April 10. Exams for both classes began on February 17. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres.