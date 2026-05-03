CBSE Class 12 Results: Will Middle East Students Be Included In The Same Day Release?

The Class 12 board results of the CBSE are one of the most important academic updates for students in India and abroad. Every year, lakhs of students wait for their marks with great excitement and nervousness. But this year, many students in Middle East countries are asking an important question - will their results come out on the same day as students in India?

Why Middle East students are concerned

The situation for students in Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar remains slightly different. Earlier this year, CBSE had cancelled some examinations in these regions due to unforeseen circumstances. Instead of conducting the remaining papers, the board opted for an alternative assessment method based on internal evaluations and school-submitted marks.

This special evaluation process has led to speculation about whether the results for these students will be declared simultaneously with others. Since their assessment route differs from the standard examination process, additional time may be required for verification and moderation of marks.

So far, CBSE has not issued a separate notification indicating a different result date for Middle East students. According to reports results will only be released once the entire evaluation process is complete, ensuring fairness and accuracy for all candidates.

How CBSE usually declares results

Normally, CBSE releases Class 12 results for all students at the same time worldwide, including international centres.

This means students in Middle East countries usually get their results on the same day as students in India, through official websites like:

What can change this year

However, there is one important condition:

If exams in any region are delayed or cancelled

Or if evaluation takes extra time due to special circumstances

Then CBSE may:

Release results slightly later for affected students

Or use alternative evaluation methods (like internal marks or school assessments)

In fact, CBSE has already stated in past situations that results for affected regions will be announced separately if required.

Current expectation

At this point, there is no official confirmation that Middle East students will get delayed results.

CBSE is expected to try and keep a single common result date for all students if possible.

What students should do

Students are advised to: