CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026: Check Expected Result Date, Past Year Trends

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 board examinations on March 11, 2026. Around 25 lakh students who appeared for the exams this year are now awaiting their board results. Past year result trends can help students estimate when the 2026 results may be declared.

CBSE Class 10 Board Result Expected Release Date

Based on past year trends, students and parents can expect the results to be released in the second week of May 2026.

In 2025 and 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on May 13, while the 2023 result was declared on May 12.

How To Check And Download CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 result link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Click on the "Submit" button and your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Where To Check Class 10 Result

Students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Other Platforms To Check Result

The Class 10 result will also be available on digital platforms such as the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

You will also be able to check your result via SMS. Type cbse10 and send it to 7738299899. You will receive your result on your mobile phone

For Class 10 students, the first paper was Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard). Of the 25 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, approximately 14 lakh are boys and 10.9 lakh are girls.