CBSE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East Amid Iran-Israel-US War

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all board examinations, including the previously postponed exams, in several Middle East countries amid the ongoing Iran-Israel-US war. The board exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

War tensions in the Middle East region have been continuing for several days. The latest escalation involved reports about the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which have been termed "fake" by his office.

According to an official notice released by CBSE, all board examinations scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 10 have now been cancelled in parts of the Middle East.

"All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE," the notice read.

The Class 12 board exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled.

"Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled," the notice added.

CBSE has said that the mode through which the results of the affected candidates will be evaluated will be notified in due course.

"The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course," CBSE said.

Expected Evaluation Process

Students can expect their scores to be evaluated based on internal school assessments, such as:

Internal assessment marks allotted by the school

Periodic tests or unit tests conducted during the year

Pre-board exam marks

Practical or project marks

Overall academic performance recorded by the school

CBSE Class 10 Exams Also Cancelled

The Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Through several postponement and cancellation notices released earlier, the board had informed that some examinations were cancelled as they could not be conducted amid the ongoing war.