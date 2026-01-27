How To Download CBSE Class 10 And 12 Admit Cards For 2026 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26 from next month. The exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026. Ahead of the boards, CBSE has activated the portal but not yet issued the admit cards. Once released, students can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in.

The admit card for private candidates were released earlier on January 19, 2026.

In 2025, the board released the Class 10, 12 examination admit card on February 3, 2025. Based on the past trend, students can expect the CBSE 2026 Board examination admit cards to be released before February 10, 2026.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Steps to download admit card for class 10, 12

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CBSE Board Exams Class 10 Admit Card" or "CBSE Board Exams 2026 Class 12 admit card" respectively.

Enter your roll number or other details as required.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card

• Student's name

• Roll number

• School number

• Centre number

• Photograph

• Subjects with their respective codes

• Exam dates

• Admit card ID

• Date of birth

• Exam name.