RBSE Class 10 Results Likely By March 20, Says Board Official

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has finished the Class 10 exams, and the board has announced that the results are likely to be released by March 20, earlier than usual.

Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said that all arrangements have been made to declare the results quickly this year. "The board has improved its processes to ensure results are released faster without any mistakes," he said in a press conference.

To complete the checking, more than 30,000 teachers across the state are evaluating answer sheets. The board is working at a very fast pace so that students do not have to wait long for their marks.

This year, the board is using a digital mark entry system, where teachers enter marks online immediately after checking. This helps reduce the time needed to prepare final results. Some answer sheets from important exam centres are also being rechecked randomly to ensure fairness.

Once released, students can check their Class 10 results on the official RBSE website by entering their roll numbers.