RBSE Revises Class 9, 11 Exam Dates For 2026 Board Exams

The examination dates for Rajasthan Board classes 9 and 11 have been announced by the Rajasthan Board of Senior Secondary Education (RBSE) after the Directorate of Secondary Education made some revisions for the upcoming academic session.

According to the new schedule, the examination, which was earlier scheduled for April 1, will now begin from March 7 to 19, and the result will be out on March 25. The new academic session 2026-27 will start on time (April 1).

Apart from this, the board has also made some changes in the Class 5 and 8 examination schedule.

Class 5 examinations will be conducted from February 20 to March 6.

The Class 5 mathematics exam will now be held on March 6, from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

RBSE Class 8 examinations will be conducted from February 19 to March 4.

Changes in the automatic promotion system:

The board has also made some changes to classes 5 and 8. Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks will not be promoted to the next class. According to an official statement, the education department believes that automatic promotion without passing examinations was reducing students' seriousness towards their studies and causing difficulties for them in higher classes. The student will also be given 45 days for improvement and a chance to qualify for the exam again.