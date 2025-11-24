Rajasthan Board Exams 2026: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here

Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board examination 2026 date sheet soon. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet on the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

When Will RBSE Conduct Board Exam 2026?

The board conducted the 2025 examination from March to April. Based on past year trend, students can expect the examination to be conducted in March, 2026.

RBSE Board Exams 2026: How To Download Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet?

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Board Exam Date Sheet under "News Update" section.

The date sheet/time table for 2026 board exams will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

RBSE Board Exams Twice A Year

RBSE recently announced that the board examinations will be conducted twice a year starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The first exam will be mandatory while the second examination will be optional and allow students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.