Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: Check Expected Dates Here

Rajasthan Class 10, 12 2026 Board Exam Date Sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board examination 2026 date sheet in December, 2025. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet on the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE recently confirmed that board exams will now be held twice a year starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The first exam will be compulsory, while the second will be optional, giving students a chance to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

RBSE Board Exams Date

The board conducted the 2025 examination from March to April. Based on past year trend, students can expect the examination to be conducted in March, 2026.

RBSE Board Exams 2026: How To Download Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet?