Caught On CCTV: Class 6 Students Found Evaluating Class 10 Exams

A surprising incident from Maharashtra has raised concerns about how board exam papers are being checked. The case has sparked anger among parents and questions about the seriousness of the evaluation process.

The incident is from the Phaltan tehsil of Satara district in Maharashtra. A teacher at Uttreshwar High School in Vidani has been accused of getting Class 6 girls to check the Marathi subject answer sheets of Class 10 students.

An alleged CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. In the footage, teacher Vaibhav Shende can be seen sitting with the students and checking the answer sheets together.

This negligence, which is seen as playing with the future of students, has raised serious questions about the entire board evaluation process. Amid strong anger from parents, there is a demand for strict action from the education department. After the incident, people are also demanding strict action against the administration of Uttreshwar High School and teacher Vaibhav Shende. However, the school administration has not yet issued any official statement, though the local education department has taken note of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is currently conducting the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations. The Class 12 exams started on February 10, 2026, and will continue until March 18, 2026. The Class 10 exams began on February 20, 2026, and will also continue until March 18, 2026.